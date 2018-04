“Show the Light In Your Heart” Fundraiser HAS BEEN MOVED to this Saturday, April 14 at the Assumption Arena due to the severe weather moving in tomorrow. Silent auction and meal start at 5:30 and Live auction at 7 pm. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased ahead of time from Radiology, Jodi, Jean, Tricia or Brenda by calling 308-432-5586.