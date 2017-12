A short interruption in power to the City of Hay Springs will occur on Wednesday, January 3 from 5:00 P.M. MST to 5:10 P.M. MST while NPPD personnel shift load from a temporary generator to the Hay Springs substation. This outage was originally scheduled for December 19, but was cancelled due to an equipment issue. According to NPPD the outage should be very short.