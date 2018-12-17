Shirley L. Deichert, 82

Services in memory of Shirley L. Deichert will be held Monday, December 17, 2018
at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford, Nebraska with
Father Arul Annaiah officiating. Rosary will be Sunday, December 16, 2018 at
7:00 p.m. Burial will be the St. John’s Cemetery in Crawford.
Shirley L. Deichert was a lifetime resident of Crawford, having lived here for 80
of her 82 years. She was born October 17, 1936 to Luther Clayton (Red) and
Catherine Jones Corbin. Shirley was the second child of four born to this union.
She attended Crawford Public Schools until her graduation in 1954. After high
school, she attended Kearney State College and received her teaching certificate.
She was united in marriage to Anthony Deichert January 25, 1955. From this
union, they had three surviving children: Anthony, Michael and Deborah. Tony
and Shirley made their home in Crawford, except for a two-year period when he
was transferred to Thermopolis, Wyoming. Shirley missed family and friends
while in Wyoming and was thankful they were able to return and raise their family
in Crawford. She was glad to be home, and was never willing to leave her sisters,
Karen and Janice, or Bruce, her brother, again.
Family was very dear to Shirley. She was always interested and involved in her
children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She loved to talk about them and was
always happy to introduce them to everyone that she could. Her grandchildren
especially remember the times that they spent at Grandma’s—the fun of everyone
being together, eating, playing games, and being loved and protected. The Fourth
of July in Crawford with grandparents will remain special memories for all of them.
Shirley worked and was active in her community. In addition to being a mother,
she taught in a rural school in Dawes County, was a receptionist for Soil Conservation
Service, worked at the Dairy Sweet with her mother, and was an Aide at the Ponderosa
Villa for 35 years. She was active in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and served
in the altar society and as a catechism teacher. One of her favorite “jobs” was being
Mrs. Santa for children for many years. She was a member of the American Legion
Auxiliary, the Eagles, the Galloping Grannies dance group, and several coffee groups.
Drinking coffee and being with her friends was a large part of her life.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony; infant daughter,
Mary Theresa; infant son; infant grandson, Joshua Hoskins; granddaughter, Jessica
Hoskins; sister, Karen Serres; brother-in-law, Bryan Sanford; and sister-in-law,
Joann Corbin.
Her survivors include her children, Anthony (Angel) Deichert of Ft. Worth, Texas;
Michael (Cindy) Deichert of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Deborah (Russ) Hoskins of
Papillion, Nebraska; her grandchildren, Nina Benjamin, Toni McCoy, Troy Deichert,
Jeff Deichert, Erin Chambers, Ashley Turner, Rachel Timberley, Justin Hoskins and
Jacob Hoskins; and 22 great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Corbin; and sister,
Janice German; brothers-in-law, Floyd Serres and Darold German; and nieces
and nephews.
She is already missed by many.
A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department and
St. John’s Catholic Church in Crawford. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel,
PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
