Shirley L. Deichert, 82

Services in memory of Shirley L. Deichert will be held Monday, December 17, 2018

at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford, Nebraska with

Father Arul Annaiah officiating. Rosary will be Sunday, December 16, 2018 at

7:00 p.m. Burial will be the St. John’s Cemetery in Crawford.

Shirley L. Deichert was a lifetime resident of Crawford, having lived here for 80

of her 82 years. She was born October 17, 1936 to Luther Clayton (Red) and

Catherine Jones Corbin. Shirley was the second child of four born to this union.

She attended Crawford Public Schools until her graduation in 1954. After high

school, she attended Kearney State College and received her teaching certificate.

She was united in marriage to Anthony Deichert January 25, 1955. From this

union, they had three surviving children: Anthony, Michael and Deborah. Tony

and Shirley made their home in Crawford, except for a two-year period when he

was transferred to Thermopolis, Wyoming. Shirley missed family and friends

while in Wyoming and was thankful they were able to return and raise their family

in Crawford. She was glad to be home, and was never willing to leave her sisters,

Karen and Janice, or Bruce, her brother, again.

Family was very dear to Shirley. She was always interested and involved in her

children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She loved to talk about them and was

always happy to introduce them to everyone that she could. Her grandchildren

especially remember the times that they spent at Grandma’s—the fun of everyone

being together, eating, playing games, and being loved and protected. The Fourth

of July in Crawford with grandparents will remain special memories for all of them.

Shirley worked and was active in her community. In addition to being a mother,

she taught in a rural school in Dawes County, was a receptionist for Soil Conservation

Service, worked at the Dairy Sweet with her mother, and was an Aide at the Ponderosa

Villa for 35 years. She was active in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and served

in the altar society and as a catechism teacher. One of her favorite “jobs” was being

Mrs. Santa for children for many years. She was a member of the American Legion

Auxiliary, the Eagles, the Galloping Grannies dance group, and several coffee groups.

Drinking coffee and being with her friends was a large part of her life.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony; infant daughter,

Mary Theresa; infant son; infant grandson, Joshua Hoskins; granddaughter, Jessica

Hoskins; sister, Karen Serres; brother-in-law, Bryan Sanford; and sister-in-law,

Joann Corbin.

Her survivors include her children, Anthony (Angel) Deichert of Ft. Worth, Texas;

Michael (Cindy) Deichert of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Deborah (Russ) Hoskins of

Papillion, Nebraska; her grandchildren, Nina Benjamin, Toni McCoy, Troy Deichert,

Jeff Deichert, Erin Chambers, Ashley Turner, Rachel Timberley, Justin Hoskins and

Jacob Hoskins; and 22 great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Corbin; and sister,

Janice German; brothers-in-law, Floyd Serres and Darold German; and nieces

and nephews.

She is already missed by many.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department and

St. John’s Catholic Church in Crawford. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel,

PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.