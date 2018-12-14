Shirley Deichert, 82

Funeral services for Shirley Deichert, of Crawford, Nebraska will be held on Monday,

December 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford,

Nebraska with Father Arul Annaiah officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist

Catholic Cemetery in Crawford, Nebraska. A Rosary will be held on Sunday,

December 16, 2018 at 7:00 PM at St. Johns.

Mrs. Deichert passed away on December 13, 2018 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford,

Nebraska.

Shirley was born on October 17, 1936 in Crawford, Nebraska. She was 82.

A memorial has been established for the Crawford Fire Department or St. John the

Baptist Catholic Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970,

Chadron, NE 69337.

