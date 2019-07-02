Sherlock selected for NDEQ calendar contest

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Keep Alliance Beautiful has received word that Grandview fifth-grader Trace Sherlock has been selected as one of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s Calendar Contest winners. Trace’s work was selected from more than 1,100 entries that were sent in from all over Nebraska. Students from kindergarten to twelfth grade were eligible to enter and thirteen works of art were chosen to be featured in the calendar. Twelve pictures will be used for the months of the year and one will be used for the cover.



The instructions for the contest were to create a piece of art that demonstrated “the importance of good environmental practices and tips on reducing waste, recycling, and protecting Nebraska’s air, land, and water.” Trace’s drawing, which shows a pristine depiction of Chimney Rock surrounded by recycling bins and implores that we “Keep Nebraska Clean,” certainly fits the bill.

In addition to being featured in the calendar, Trace and the other winners have also been invited to the capitol for a ceremony with Governor Ricketts in August.

Keep Alliance Beautiful would like to congratulate Trace on his accomplishment. We are so proud to have Alliance represented in this state-wide calendar.