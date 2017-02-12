Sheriff’s Produce 3-D Renderings Of Police Shooting Scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has been presented with a 3-D reproduction of the scene where a man was shot to death by a Lincoln police officer.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office bought a 3-D scanner in 2015 to assist in crime and motor accident investigations. Attorney Joe Kelly says the renderings can help judges, jurors and attorneys familiarize themselves with the scene of the shooting.

Capt. Josh Clark showed the scanner’s renderings while testifying at the investigation into June 26 killing of Germichael Kennedy.

The scanner has yet to be tested at a criminal trial in Lincoln. Kelly likened the renderings to DNA evidence and says he’s confident it will withstand any legal challenges.