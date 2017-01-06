Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Identifying Bag Found at Crime Scene

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying anyone associated with a green military style canvas bag.

This bag was found at the scene of a significant property crime in rural Scotts Bluff County south of Mitchell.

Side 1 of the bag shows the words “Local Motion” and “Airwalk.”



Side 2 of the bag shows the words “Home Boy” and a unique design that may include the letter P.



Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 308-436-6667, or reach us through the text a tip program, tips@sbcso.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crimestoppers at 308-632-7867 (STOP).