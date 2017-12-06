Sheriff’s Dept. Responds To Rollover Accidents

The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Dept was called to 2 rollover accidents on Monday, both the result of traveling too fast on icy roads. Sheriff Tammy Mowry said the first accident was 2 miles East of Alliance on Otoe Road where a vehicle driven by Brandi Weisgerber of Alliance was traveling West and lost control and rolled onto it’s side. There were no injuries reported. A 2nd accident happened about 20 minutes later, a vehicle driven by Mayra Garcia, lost control on the icy road and rolled several times. Both Mayra Garcia and a passenger, Ashley Garcia were transported to Box Butte General Hospital.