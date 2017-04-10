Sheriff Seeking The Public’s Assistance In Locating Juvenile

According to Scottsbluff Co. Sheriff Mark Overman, “We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile that was in custody and walked away this afternoon. She is NOT considered dangerous. Please contact your local law enforcement agency with any information regarding her whereabouts.”

“Thirteen year old Analicia Bald Eagle was court ordered to a “staff secure” facility this afternoon. She was detained at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office awaiting transport to a facility in eastern Nebraska. She was secured in handcuffs and ankle shackles in one of our interview rooms, which do not lock. Deputies were in a nearby room discussing paperwork on her case, and discovered that she had walked away. Prior to leaving, she was able to remove the handcuffs and shackles and walked out of the facility shortly after 5 p.m. today. Video shows her leaving the building through the south door, then walking north towards the McDonald’s restaurant.”