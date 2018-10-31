Sheriff Says Man Wounded When Roommate’s Gun Went Off

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was flown to Omaha for treatment after he was wounded in a shooting.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said in a news release that deputies responded Tuesday night to a report of a possible accidental shooting at a home in Louisville (LOO’-iss-vihl). The release says 24-year-old Andrew Urban was handling his rifle inside the home’s living room when it fired. The bullet penetrated a wall and hit the side of the garage door opening.

The release says it appears debris from the bullet exiting the door opening struck Urban’s roommate, 24-year-old Lawrence Schram. He was flown to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his chest wound.

The case is being investigated.