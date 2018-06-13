Sheridan County Deputy Arrested For Child Abuse, Strangulation

JUNE 13, 2018 (SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges.

Deputy Chris Henry has been arrested for child abuse and strangulation, stemming from an incident that occurred on Tuesday. The victim was taken to a local hospital and appears to be in good health.

Henry was transported to Chadron where he was lodged in Dawes County Jail. Further details are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.