Sheridan Co. Fair and Rodeo celebrating 135 years

By Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo

The Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo will turn 135 years young this year.

The fair will be held July 19-28. Headlining this year’s fair is Brandon Jones with tickets are available now.

Sheridan County Agricultural Society President, Scott Lindsey explained “Brandon Jones opened for Chancey Williams last year, and we had him for our Legion Dances and he did a great job keeping the crowd dancing and playing songs folks would like.” Brock Finn and Randy Burghardt will play at the Gordon American Legion this year.

Grand Marshal for the Fair is Willis Gran. “Willis has been on our Fair board for over 40 years, he serves on the Gordon American Legion, Gordon Lions, Willow Tree and I’m sure others. He has given a lot to the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo over the years, and we feel it fitting to honor him as the Grand Marshal,” stated Lindsey. Gran will lead the parade on Saturday, July 27 starting at 10:00 am on Main Street in Gordon.

The Tuesday Night Event and Ranch Bronc Riding will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 7:00 pm, at McGinley Arena. To register or for more information call 308-282-2370. Lindsey explained, “this really is a great night to come out and cheer on local cowboys and cowgirls. Our Ranch event this year is a team of three, where they have to rope one, tie one, and pen one.”

Another addition this year is the new arena. “An incredible amount of man power and support from the community has gone into this project.” The existing blue panels were taken down and replaced with a much safer option. “The 7-bar, continuous fence is welded to posts that are cemented in the ground. This fence is built correctly and should never have to be replaced. The biggest feature we are excited about is a return alley for cattle. Anyone that has used our arena is clapping right now! Before, cattle had to be hauled back, now we created a 5 foot alley in front of the grandstands that cattle can “return” back to. It’s going to be really nice on everyone and is a much needed update,” stated Lindsey. The arena updates were completed on Sunday, July 7 with the hanging of gates and putting up the new warm up arena with the old blue panels.

Another change for Tuesday Night will be the mutton busting. “We are going to hand out two buckles and four medals Tuesday night rather than having kids ride again on Friday and Saturday,” stated Lindsey. Children will know right away how they placed.

Family Fun Night is on Wednesday, July 24th. There will be a free will donation BBQ, along with games for all ages. The Fair will be having the 3rd Annual Businessman Showmanship Contest at 7 pm. The business representatives will be showing 4-H members sheep and goat animals. New this year, the 4-H Sale will be in the metal building with the meal also being served there. The cakes and cookie jars will be sold at 4 pm, the meal starts at 5, and the livestock champions will sell at 6 pm.

Mac’s Carnival and Amusements will be back again this year with rides. “They are bringing 3-5 more rides above what they usually bring,” stated Lindsey. Tickets for the Carnival are on sale now for $15 for 24 tickets, until Thursday, July 25 at 4pm, from any fair board member or the fair ticket office. After 4pm they go to $1 per ticket. Each ride needs 3-5 tickets.

One final addition is the moving of Senior Parking. “We have recognized there is a need for closer Senior Parking. We have moved the carnival more East, and have freed up the area directly behind the grandstands. This area will be designated Senior Parking. This should be a lot closer and alleviate some problems,” said Lindsey.

For a complete schedule of events or for ticket information to any of the Sheridan County Fair activities please visit www. sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com .