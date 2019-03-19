Sheila Myers Ray, 67

Sheila Myers Ray went peacefully at Vibra Hospital in Thornton, CO from complications after heart bypass surgery.

Sheila was born in Deadwood, SD September 3, 1951 to James Bowman Myers and Maxine (Chase) Myers joining her brothers, Tim and Ted Myers.

Sheila grew up and attended school in Deadwood and Highmore, SD and finished in Chadron, NE. She lived in California and Germany before returning to Chadron where she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Sheila and Jim Ray were married October 2, 1993 at Roughlock Falls in South Dakota and they lived and worked on the family farm west of Hemingford, NE. Sheila loved to garden and was an avid rock hunter. Many of her birthdays were celebrated at the Crawford Labor Day Rock Show. She loved her many cats, the skunk and raccoon that she and the cats mingled with freely.

Sheila is survived by her husband Jim, her brother, James (Linda) Myers; brother-in-law Tom (Melianda) Ray, sister-in-law Nancy Ray; nephews Paul Ray and his son, Ezra, Matt (Amy) Honstein and Mike (Mary) Honstein; and Aunt Dorothy Ray. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins in the Myers family including Marta (Simon) Hardy, York, England; Quin Myers, Dean Myers and Carol Scott. Sheila also left many very good friends in the Chadron area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ted Myers and step-father Gene Sutfin.

A celebration of life for Sheila and Ted Myers will be held in Chadron at the Olde Main Street Inn in July, 2019.

Donations may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.