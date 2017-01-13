Shear Expressions Moves to Vibrant 3rd St. Building



After a “complete overhaul and remodel” Shear Expressions owner Erin Dubs has moved into a new location in Alliance, 313 East 3rd Street. Dubs says, “We bought it in October 2016”, and after renovation was complete Dubs says, “kinda moved into it in about two or three days.” Dubs says she bought the hair business about four or five years ago from Jodean Hooper, who operated the business in the Heritage Six Mall in downtown Alliance for over two decades. Shear Expressions is a full service salon. Dubs says, “You name it, we do it”. Dubs says that since the move “We have seen new people come in.” We spoke with Dubs about her new business, her history, and things she’s looking forward to with the new location in Alliance.

