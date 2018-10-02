Sex Trafficking Arrests In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “Human Trafficking throughout the country has become an epidemic. It is often unknown that the victims of internet sex trafficking are men and women who are forced to participate in sexual acts. Studies confirm that if you’re purchasing sex you are more than likely buying a human trafficking victim who has been placed into that situation against his/her will.”

“The Alliance Police Department conducted an operation targeting Sex Trafficking on Saturday, September 29, 2018. The operation was in conjunction with the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Box Butte County Attorney, Nebraska State Patrol, Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING), Scottsbluff Police Department, Sidney Police Department, Chadron Police Department, Gering Police Department and Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The investigation was conducted within the City of Alliance. During the operation, three individuals contacted an undercover officer to perform sexual acts in exchange for compensation. The suspects were placed into custody without incident. Suspect #1- Robert Eugene Schefcik Jr., Age 26, an Alliance, Nebraska resident. Suspect #2- John Robert Butler, Age 43, of Morgan Town, West Virginia. Suspect #3- Thomas Larry Floral, Age 62 of Gering, Nebraska.”

“The three suspects are each expected to be formally charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute, a Class I Misdemeanor.”