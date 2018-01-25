Sex Assault Case Ensnares 5 Other Lincoln Officers 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln police chief says a sex assault case against a former officer uncovered inappropriate actions by five other officers.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye-stur) told the Citizen Police Advisory Board on Wednesday evening that the other officers’ actions weren’t criminal, but punishments have been handed out. Two of them have resigned, and two supervisors and an officer were disciplined for violations of department policy. Bliemeister didn’t name the five.

Former officer Gregory Cody has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of an incompetent person. Court records don’t list a trial date for him. Investigators say Cody used his position of authority to coerce and force a 30-year-old mentally ill woman into sex dozens of times for more than a year.