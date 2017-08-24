Seward Lifts Restrictions On Drinking Water

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Seward has lifted restrictions on drinking water, now that health officials have determined the water is safe.

The city made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The water system lost pressure and integrity after a water main broke under an area flooded by the Big Blue River. Officials were concerned about contaminants entering the system, so they posted the warnings.

The system repairs have been made, and state officials say water samples submitted Monday and Tuesday tested out safe to drink.