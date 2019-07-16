Severe weather warnings in the Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, or 11 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Bridgeport, Bayard, Minatare, Northport, Chimney Rock State Park, Bridgeport State Recreation Area, Moomaws Corner, South Bayard Junction, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62, Melbeta and McGrew.