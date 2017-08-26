Severe Weather In the Panhandle

.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY... At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Wild Horse Butte, or 18 miles north of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near... Wild Horse Butte around 550 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.