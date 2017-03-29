Severe Weather Awareness Week Continues

The week of March 27-31 2017 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Severe weather season is almost upon us. In 2016 the earliest report of a tornado reported in Nebraska was in April. According to National Weather Service statistics, tornados can and have been reported in almost every month of the year in Nebraska. The likelihood of tornados dramatically increases during the months of May, June and July. Last year 13 tornadoes were reported in May, 3 in June and 10 in July. While Northwest Nebraska residents may not see as many tornados as other parts of Nebraska does, tornados are possible here especially during these months. Therefore it is important residents have a plan and know what to do in the event of a tornado warning.

In conjunction with the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne WY, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in a test tornado drill on Weds March 29 2017 at 9:30 AM. The drill will begin with a tornado watch to be issued at 9 AM. A tornado warning will then be issued by the Weather Service at 9:30 AM. At that time the Chadron 911 Center will activate warning sirens in the communities of Chadron, Crawford and Harrison. The sirens will sound a 3 minute steady tone. Businesses and residents are encouraged to participate in the drill. Be informed and be prepared and know what to do during severe weather. Do not wait until severe weather actually occurs, plan ahead. Having a plan and knowing what to do ahead of time may save your life!

Safety reminders for severe weather:

To receive the earliest notifications of severe weather alerts including Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm watches and warning have a NOAA All Hazards battery operated radio on hand. These radios sound an alert when a warning is issued for the area. Know what the siren signal sounds like that are used to warn the public of a tornado warning. Remember warning sirens are designed to notify people who are outside during a storm. The sirens are not designed to provide notification to people who are inside a home or other building. Please DO NOT call 911 to ask why the sirens are sounding. Instead turn on a NOAA All Hazards radio or local radio station for the latest information.

During a tornado warning seek shelter in a basement. If no basement is available seek shelter in the lowest floor possible in an interior room or closet away from outside doors and windows.

Do not stay in mobile homes or camper trailers. Abandon them immediately and seek shelter in a home or building with a basement.

If you are caught outside and unable to seek shelter in a basement or building find a ditch or ravine, crouch or lie down with your head facing down and cover your head with your arms. Be aware of heavy rain and possible flooding.

Be prepared and don’t wait until the last minute. Have a plan and know what to do before severe weather strikes. Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do.

Sign up for Code Red emergency notifications. Goto http://www.chadron-nebraska.com Look for the Quick Links menu at the bottom of the webpage. Click on Code Red which takes you to the sign up page. By signing up you will receive automated notifications any time a weather warning is issued for your residence.

If you have any questions, please contact 911 Supervisor Tony Serbousek at 308 432 0510.