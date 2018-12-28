Several Nebraska highways remain covered with snow

By The Associated Press

Several central and northern Nebraska highways remain covered with snow, but Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 have been reopened.

The Nebraska Transportation Department listed nearly two-thirds of the highways as partially or fully covered with snow Friday morning from a winter storm system that howled through the state Thursday. The department pulled its plows from clearing highways in parts of northeast Nebraska because visibility was so limited.

Snowfall totals varied widely, with a foot (30 centimeters) reported east of Niobrara in northern Nebraska’s Knox County. Snow is still falling in some parts of eastern Nebraska.

Several cities declared snow emergencies, and many businesses remained closed for the day. Numerous traffic accidents were reported as well.