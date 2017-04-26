Several Events Postponed Due To Weather Forecast

Due to the forecast of rain and snow for the rest of the week and into Saturday, several events have been postponed until Monday, May 1.

The Panhandle Conference Jr High and High School Track and Field Meet scheduled for Morrill on Friday April 28 has been rescheduled for Monday May 1 in Morrill. Field Events begin at 1 pm with Track Events starting around 2:30. Hemingford and St. Agnes will compete in this event.

The Western Conference Track and Field Meet scheduled for Friday in Scottsbluff has also been moved to Monday May 1, in Scottsbluff. Field Events will start at 1 pm with Track Events to follow. Alliance buses will leave at 10:30 am.

The Chadron Boys Golf Invitational has also been moved to Monday May 1.