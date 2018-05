According to Scotts Bluff County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert due to significant rainfall over the past several days the following roads are closed:

-Cr R from Cr 25 to Cr 24

-Cr 25 from Cr R to Cr S

-Cr T @ Hwy 71 going East

-Cr U from Hwy 71 to Cr 20 (Including bridge 03610)

-Robidoux from Hwy 71 to Cr 20

-Cr 7 South of Hwy 92

-Cr W from Cr 25 to Cr 27