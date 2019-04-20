Seven CSC students attend Sigma Tau Delta International Convention

By TENA L. COOK

Chadron State College Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Seven Chadron State College students attended the Sigma Tau Delta International Convention in St. Louis in late March. Dr. Kimberly Cox, and Dr. Mary Clai Jones, co-advisers of CSC’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, attended the convention with the student group.

Cox said the CSC students have cultivated a clear presence at both regional and international Sigma Tau Delta events in the past three years.

Zane Hesting of Chadron earned an honorable mention and ranked fourth out of 85 for his poetry. Alyssa Ermish of Chadron also presented a creative piece, while Shannon Schneider of Cody, Nebraska, and Naomi Sughroue of Chadron, presented critical pieces on Shakespeare and John Milton, respectively.

Schneider said she enjoyed talking about literature with other English enthusiasts.

“Being in St. Louis, surrounded by English people, was surreal. It was one of the biggest conventions I’ve ever attended,” Schneider said.

Sughroue said she enjoyed seeing so many people in one place celebrating literature and the art of writing.

Ashten Gerbing of Fort Collins, Colorado, Lydia Privett of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Nalani Stewart of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, attended panels about career opportunities for English majors.

Privett said the convention was an eye-opening experience“It was great to see all of the career options we have as literature majors. It’s a great time spent with our professors,” Privett said.

Stewart said the panel discussion topics ranged from how to write horror, to women in Shakespeare.

“It was wonderful to see all of these creative people coming together to show what came from their imaginations,” Stewart said.

Cox said she is continually impressed by the quality of the students’ work and how thoughtfully they are able to answer questions about it.

“Our students fill me with pride as a professor and adviser, and they continue to show the strong work that comes out of Chadron State College,” Cox said. “As a rural institution, it’s so important for our students to have the opportunity to network and professionalize with students from other colleges and universities in our region and outside of it. Our students’ attendance at this conference illustrates the well-rounded education students in the English program receive here at CSC.”

Clai-Jones said she was inspired by her students’ presentations.

“[It] reminded me how valuable it is to share our work, whether it be critical or creative. Our students presented their work with poise, confidence, and enthusiasm, often better than veteran academics,” Clai-Jones said.