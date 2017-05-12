Seven Alliance Drug Arrests Friday

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On Friday, May 12, 2017, The Alliance Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Members of the Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) conducted two search warrants and executed arrest warrants in Alliance. After a seven month investigation search warrants were executed at 520 Missouri Avenue and 117 Missouri Avenue. The search warrant at 520 Missouri Avenue resulted in the arrest of Erik D. Little Eagle, age 29, and Amber Knaub, age 26 both of that address. Seized were Marijuana less than an ounce, paraphernalia with THC infused edibles. Both Knaub and Little Eagle were placed in the Box Butte County Jail.”

“The second Search Warrant was executed at 117 Missouri Avenue and resulted in the arrest of Christopher D. Goodell, age 22 and Andrea J. Edwards, age 27 of the residence. Seized at that location was approximately two ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia, and Pharmaceuticals (hydrocodone, oxycodone). Both these subjects were placed in the Box Butte County Jail.”

Arrest warrants were also executed for three other individuals:

Renae J. Zeigler , age 18, Alliance resident, Warrant was issued for 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule IV Controlled Substance Distribution 28-416(2)(c).

Blaze R. Clark , age 20, Alliance resident, Warrant was issued for 2 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a Public School 28-416(2)(b).

Dillon G. Morgan , 20, Alliance resident, Warrant issued for Count 1 Distribution of Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a Public School 28-416(2)(b), 28-416(4)(a)(iii) and two counts of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Controlled Substance 28-416(2)(1).

All individuals were placed into custody without incident.