Service confirms EF2 tornado struck west of downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through some buildings west-southwest of downtown Lincoln.

The service says the twister touched down at 5:38 p.m. Sunday and remained on the ground for about 2 minutes, traveling about a half-mile toward downtown. It was rated an EF2 tornado, with peak winds of about 120 mph (193 kph).

No injuries have been reported, but the tornado destroyed sheds, damaged homes and businesses and snapped trees.

The service says other Lincoln damage was caused by straight-line winds.