Seron Dillard named 2018 BBGH employee of the year

Seron Dillard was chosen by popular vote from the staff of Box Butte General Hospital to be the 2018 Employee of the Year. He was chosen from all the Employees of the Month for 2018. Seron has been employed at BBGH since September of 2017.



He is employed as an apprentice electrician in the Plant Services Department. Seron is married to Stacey (Brost). The couple have three children and reside in Hemingford. Besides his employment at BBGH, Seron is also a volunteer with the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, belonging to that organization since 2012.

“I think it was pretty cool to receive the award,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be named at all. BBGH is a great place to work because of all the great people.”

His nomination as the November 2018 Employee of the Month read: “Seron is a great employee and co-worker. He goes out the way to help you with anything you need and is very knowledgeable about the job that needs to be done. He is always willing to stay late at work to work on projects that are incomplete. Seron had no problem switching call with me when my wife needed to be out of town. It was greatly appreciated, because he knows how important family is when it comes to work or home life. Just a great person all around. Seron went above and beyond his job duties when he stayed last to assist with a request received from a patient. He demonstrated compassion for the patient and advocated for the patient’s safety during our dilemma on what we could do to accommodate the patient’s needs. Seron demonstrated great teamwork in offering ideas on what we could do, whether it was making something or finding something to use. In the two hours of trying to implement ideas and solutions to meet the patient’s needs he was very devoted to finding a compromise with what we could provide to meet the need. In the end it was his idea that saved the day. The patient’s need was met, a compromise was made and the patient was very grateful that we at BBGH listened to the patient’s concerns and worked with the patient to have a positive experience at BBGH.”