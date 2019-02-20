Series Preview: Huskers face #7 Oregon State in Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

Nebraska (3-1) vs. No. 7 Oregon State (4-0)

Feb. 21-24, 2019

Surprise, Ariz. • Surprise Stadium

The Nebraska baseball team (3-1) looks to continue its momentum this week when the Huskers travel to Surprise, Ariz., to face No. 7 Oregon State (4-0) at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The Huskers and defending national champion Beavers open their four-game series on Thursday at 2 p.m. (CT) at Surprise Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Thursday, Feb. 21 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Kyle Perry (0-0) vs. Kevin Abel (0-0) Friday, Feb. 22 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Chad Luensmann (0-0) vs. Bryce Fehmel (1-0) Saturday, Feb. 23 • 6 p.m. (CT)

Nate Fisher (1-0) vs. Sam Tweedt (0-0) Sunday, Feb. 24 • 10 a.m. (CT)

Colby Gomes (0-0) vs. Grant Gambrell (0-0)

Last Time Out

The Huskers won 3-of-4 games during its season-opening series at UC Riverside. NU used a late scoring barrage in the season opener on its way to a 21-6 triumph on Friday. During Saturday’s doubleheader, Nebraska lost the first game, 10-9, before winning the second game, 10-6. In Sunday’s series finale, the Huskers won a 7-1 decision.

Next Up

The Huskers head to the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas next weekend. NU faces Texas Tech (Friday, March 1), Sam Houston State (Saturday, March 2) and Mississippi State (Sunday, March 3). The Red Raiders and Bulldogs each made the College World Series last season, while Sam Houston State won the Southland regular-season title.

Scouting the Oregon State Beavers

• Oregon State leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 6-1, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1999. All seven games have taken place at neutral sites.

• The teams met twice last season during the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Suprise, Ariz. Oregon State won both games (9-1, 10-3).

• Last season, Oregon State went 55-12-1 en route to winning the College World Series. The Beavers finished second in the Pac-12 with a 20-9-1 mark in 2018.

• Oregon State is 4-0 this season and ranked seventh in the nation after sweeping its four games at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise. The Beavers defeated New Mexico (twice), Gonzaga and Minnesota.

• Interim Head Coach Pat Bailey has served as an assistant coach for the Beavers for the last 11 years. He holds a career record of 357-158 in his 13th season as a head coach. Bailey is assisted by Nate Yeskie, Andy Jenkins and Ryan Gipson.

• Players to Watch

» Adley Rutschman (Junior C): First-team Preseason All-American who went 4-for-12 with two home runs, six RBIs and eight runs scored during the opening weekend

» Kevin Abel (Sophomore RHP): First-team Preseason All-American who threw 5.0 innings during his first outing and recorded four strikeouts

» Bryce Fehmel (Senior RHP): First-team Preseason All-American who went 8.0 innings and allowed only one run in his season debut

Hallmark Paces Offense During Opening Weekend

• Sophomore Jaxon Hallmark earned Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors on Monday after leading Nebraska’s offense during its series victory at UC Riverside over the weekend.

• Hallmark went 8-for-18 during the series with 10 RBIs, two doubles, five runs scored and one stolen base.

• In Friday’s season opener, Hallmark set career highs for hits (4) and RBIs (5) to help NU to a 21-6 drubbing of UC Riverside.

• On Saturday, Hallmark went 3-for-4 with four RBIs during the second game of the doubleheader. He also made his pitching debut during that game, throwing 0.2 scoreless inning of relief.

Newcomers Stepping In

• Nebraska’s nationally ranked recruiting class showed its potential during the opening weekend of the season. Of the 15 Huskers who registered at-bats against UC Riverside, six of them are newcomers. In addition, three newcomers made their pitching debuts.

• D1 Baseball ranked NU’s class 16th nationally and the best among all Big Ten teams, six spots ahead of second-best Illinois.

• Baseball America tabbed the group among its top-35 recruiting classes. After announcing its top 25, Baseball America released its “Next 10” in alphabetical order. Nebraska was one of two Big Ten teams on the list, along with No. 24 Illinois.

• Rawlings/Perfect Game ranked Nebraska’s recruiting class 37th nationally and third in the Big Ten, behind No. 32 Purdue and No. 36 Indiana.

• The Huskers welcome 15 newcomers to the roster this season, including 11 freshmen, as the entire recruiting class made it to campus.

• Two newcomers – Spencer Schwellenbach and Bo Blessie – were drafted in June 2018, but chose to come to Nebraska to play college baseball. Schwellenbach was selected in the 34th round by the Cleveland Indians, while Blessie was drafted in the 36th round by the Washington Nationals.

• Four newcomers – Aaron Palenksy (Southeast CC), Trey Kissack (UNC Greensboro/Southeast CC), Ty Roseberry (Nebraska-Kearney) and Gareth Stroh (Purdue/Coffeyville CC) – bring previous college baseball experience to NU’s roster. Stroh and Kissack will sit out this season.

Pitching Staff Aims for Healthy Comeback

• Four Husker pitchers who spent most of 2018 sidelined with injuries came back to throw during the opening weekend.

• Junior right-hander Chad Luensmann made his first career start on Friday after missing the entire 2018 campaign following Tommy John surgery last winter. During his first two years at Nebraska in 2016 and 2017, Luensmann compiled 21 saves in 55 appearances.

• Senior righty Reece Eddins returned to the mound during the second half of the 2018 season after suffering an injury in 2017. Eddins made eight appearances in his limited time last season after missing from March 28, 2017 to April 1, 2018. He went 3.2 innings in his season debut on Saturday at UC Riverside.

• Sophomore left-hander Connor Curry underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2017 and missed the entire 2018 season. Curry came out of the bullpen for 4.0 scoreless innings against the Highlanders on Friday.

• Junior righty Robbie Palkert received a medical hardship after suffering a season-ending arm injury during the opening weekend of the 2018 season that required Tommy John surgery. Palkert threw 1.1 innings of relief on Saturday.