Series Of Thefts In Alliance

According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Edward Tjaden, “During the night of July 26th and early morning hours of July 27th, residents of Alliance experienced several thefts and trespassing complaints. A .22 rifle was stolen from an unlocked pickup, a GPS Unit and tablet were stolen when two vehicles belonging to another resident were stolen from, and a bicycle was stolen off a front porch.”

“A vehicle was taken from a garage and abandoned in an alley near some of the thefts, and two men were spotted, and ran away from a garage in the area of the thefts. A GPS unit later identified as stolen from another vehicle was also found nearby, and meat was reported stolen from a freezer in that garage.”

“Alliance police officers also recovered 2 bicycles located on property where they did not belong.”

“Almost without exception, the common factor among these incidents is that the vehicles and buildings were unlocked, and the bicycles were not secured. The Alliance Police Department asks that residents take steps to secure their vehicles and property with locks, and that items stored outside (such as bicycles) are secured or moved indoors.”

“Also, anyone with information about these incidents can call the Alliance Police Department.”