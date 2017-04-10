Sergio Wins First Major in Epic Masters Finish; Westbrook Sets Triple-Doubles Record

PGA GOLF – MASTERS

Sergio Garcia is no longer in the conversation of outstanding golfers to never win a major. Not after he slipped his arms into a green jacket on Sunday.

Garcia has won the Masters in comeback fashion, beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff. The 37-year-old Spaniard trailed Rose by two shots with six holes remaining before ending his two decades of close calls and major meltdowns in major tournaments.

Rose sent his first playoff drive into the trees on 18 and managed to punch out before failing to sink a 15-foot par putt. That opened the door for Garcia to win the title by two-putting from 12 feet out. Garcia wasted no time wrapping up the Masters, sinking a birdie putt before crouching in disbelief while hearing chants of “Ser-gee-oh! Ser-gee-oh!” from the gallery. Rose patted his opponent on the cheek before they embraced.

Garcia and Rose began the final round tied for the lead before carding 3-under 69s to finish at minus-9. Garcia’s birdie putt made him the third Spaniard to don a green jacket, joining the late Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Charl Schwartzel closed with his second straight 68 to finish third at 6 under, one shot ahead of Matt Kuchar and second-round co-leader Thomas Pieters. Paul Casey’s 4-under total was one better than Rory McIlroy and Kevin Chappell.

MLB – ROCKIES

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored seven runs with two outs, avoiding a sweep by beating the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on a blustery Sunday. Justin Turner added a two-run double as the Dodgers won their 98th game at Coors Field — most of any visiting team. Kenta Maeda (1-1) pitched five shaky innings and allowed four runs, including a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon, before turning it over to the bullpen. The Dodgers’ relievers shut down the Rockies until the ninth, when Kenley Jansen gave up two runs before closing it out. Tyler Anderson (1-1) took the loss for the Rockies, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. The lefty allowed five runs in five innings.

Sunday Across the Majors:

No leads were safe in the just-completed Yankees-Orioles series in Baltimore. And a six-run lead in the ninth meant nothing to the Angels and Mariners on Sunday. After overcoming deficits of 4-1 and 4-0 in the first two games, the Orioles blew a chance to sweep their three-game series by wasting a 3-0 lead in a 7-3 loss to the Yanks. Ronald Torreyes started New York’s rally with a two-run triple in the sixth. Aaron Judge tied it with a solo homer in the seventh before Starlin Castro’s RBI single put the Yankees ahead in a four-run ninth. The Yankees avoided their first 1-5 start since 1989. The Birds were trying to open 5-0 for the second straight season, and the third time since the franchise moved from St. Louis. Last year’s Orioles got off to a 7-0 start.

— In Anaheim, Albert Pujols hit his 592nd career homer and sparked the Angels’ seventh-run ninth in a shocking 10-9 win over Seattle. Pujols tied it with a two-run single before Cliff Pennington’s drive to the wall capped the rally. The Mariners fell to 1-6 despite Robinson Cano’s three-run homer and two-run double.

— Patrick Corbin threw six scoreless innings and the Diamondbacks matched the best seven-game start in team history by improving to 6-1 with a 3-2 win over Cleveland. Chris Owings hit a solo homer and scored twice to help Arizona complete a three-game sweep of the defending AL champs.

— Sandy Leon hit a tiebreaking, two-run single while the Red Sox were scoring four times in the eighth to beat Detroit, 7-5. Matt Barnes worked two innings of scoreless relief to get the win after reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello was tagged for three earned runs and 11 hits with eight strikeouts in six-plus innings.

— Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during the Rays’ 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi went six effective innings as the Rays took the four-game series, 3-1.

— The Twins are an AL-best 5-1 after Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco homered in a 4-1 verdict over the White Sox in Chicago. Ervin Santana held the Pale Hose to a pair of singles over six shutout innings.

— Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep by beating Atlanta, 6-5 on Starling Marte’s two-run homer in the 10th inning. Marte finished 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Adam Frazier collected three hits before scoring on the game-winning blast.

— Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Cubs took the rubber match of their three-game set in Milwaukee, 7-4. Arrieta allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

—Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth to give the Phillies a 4-3 win in the rubber match of their three-game series with Washington. Jeremy Hellickson pitched one-hit ball over five innings and Philadelphia carried a 3-0 lead into the ninth before pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman slammed a three-run homer off closer Jeanmar Gomez.

— Noah Syndergaard was terrific in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Marlins, striking out nine while yielding just one earned run and five hits in seven innings. Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto homered to help the Mets avoid a three-game sweep and finish 3-3 on their season-opening homestand.

— Cincinnati rolled to an 8-0 shutout of St. Louis as Scott Feldman allowed four hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Adam Duvall was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Reds.

— Jake Marisnick hit a tying homer in the ninth and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the bottom of the 12th to complete Houston’s 5-4 victory against Kansas City. George Springer hit his third leadoff homer of the year and led off the 12th with an infield single before scoring on the game-winning walk.

— The Rangers rode Joey Gallo’s three-run blast and career-high five RBIs to an 8-1 pounding of Oakland. Martin Perez allowed six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

— Hunter Pence and Buster Posey hit consecutive homers to back Johnny Cueto’s seven strong innings in San Francisco’s 5-3 win at San Diego. Cueto struck out seven and carried a shutout into the sixth to help the Giants stop a four-game slide.

NBA

Russell Westbrook now owns the NBA record for triple-doubles in a season.

Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old mark with his 42nd triple-double of the season while leading Oklahoma City’s 106-105 win at Denver. Westbrook poured in 50 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and won it with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that eliminated the Nuggets from the playoff race. He scored the Thunder’s final 13 points, including the game-winning bucket following a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.

The outcome gives the Trail Blazers the final Western Conference playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen into a tie with Boston with two games remaining as the two teams battle for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs coughed up a 26-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 126-125 overtime loss in Atlanta. Paul Millsap scored 22 points for the Hawks, including the game-tying jumper as regulation expired and the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.

The Cavaliers wasted Kyrie Irving’s 45 points and LeBron James’ triple-double of 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.