Sept. 22 Proclaimed National Hunting And Fishing Day In Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley honored the state’s hunters and anglers on Monday during a ceremony in which he proclaimed Sept. 22 National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.

For more than four decades, National Hunting and Fishing Day has recognized America’s hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation. National Hunting and Fishing Day, celebrated the fourth Saturday of every September, remains an effective grassroots effort to promote the outdoor sports and conservation.

In Nebraska, these ventures are promoted through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s partnerships that work to pass along the state’s outdoor heritage, providing funding for conservation efforts. Programs such as mentored youth hunts, family fishing events and $8 youth permits introduce young people to these fulfilling activities.

Nebraska’s 289,000 hunters and anglers support the state’s economy through spending more than $780 million annually while engaged in their pursuits. In addition, hunting and fishing support more than 12,085 jobs in Nebraska and generate more than $81 million in state and local taxes.

“Hunters and anglers are invaluable to conservation in Nebraska, and they also are a powerful force in the state’s economy,” said Scott Smathers, executive director of the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation. “We’re honored that Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley recognize the value of hunting and fishing in Nebraska.”

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to find out more about hunting and fishing opportunities in Nebraska. Visit nhfday.org to learn more about National Hunting and Fishing Day.