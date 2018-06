According to Box Butte County Court Records and Deputy County Attorney Jamian J. Simmons, on January 20th Adam B. Swanson (29) of Hemingford did intentionally shoot Alyssa Ostrander’s dog in the head with a .22 caliber pistol while the dog was sitting in her kennel. Swanson pleaded no contest to cruelty to animals, a Class IV Felony. Swanson is set for sentencing on August 27th at 11am.