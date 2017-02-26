Busby & Gordon Finish CSC Careers with Strong Senior Night, Eagle Victory

Seniors Myles Busby and Warren Gordon teamed up to account for half of the Eagles’ point total as Chadron State College defeated South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 75-67 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball play on Saturday evening in Chicoine Center.

Busby’s 21-points against SDSMT were easily his highest number as an Eagle, eclipsing the 14 he scored against Colorado Mines earlier in the month. Gordon followed closely with 17 points and four assists. Darius Polley added 12.

Chadron State got out fast from the start, getting its first 12 points on early threes by Busby, Gordon, and Polley. They went on a 12-2 run to make it 21-8 midway through the first half.

SDSMT got only two more field goals over the rest of the first half, and went into halftime with only five makes from the field. They chipped away at the Eagles’ lead with free throws, but were down 32-23 at the midpoint break.

CSC clamped down on the Hardrockers’ leading scorer for the season, Konor Kulas. Kulas had only five points in each half. Six of those came on free throws.

South Dakota Mines found their offensive rhythm after the intermission and went on a 15-5 run to close the game to one. Mines’ senior guard Jamall Taylor found seams in the Eagle defense and dazzled the visiting Hardrocker crowd, which was sizable, with several sharp moves to the hoop. SDSMT found their first lead of the game at 14:01 to play, and held it for over five minutes.

With 9:23 remaining, Polley took a hard foul and lay on the floor for a few minutes while precautions were taken, but managed to leave the court on his own. He did not return.

Meanwhile, Busby and Gordon stepped up to fill in the gap left by the team’s leading scorer. They each got to the free throw line on the Eagles’ next two possession after the injury, and reclaimed the lead for good. CSC used a combination of three-pointers and short range jumpers to put the game away down the stretch.

Leigh Saffin was 3-of-6 from the three-point arc and was instrumental in finishing the game for the Eagles.

Chadron State finishes the 2016-17 season 3-19 in conference, 3-23 overall.