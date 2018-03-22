Senators Advance Nebraska Speed Limit Bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would allow higher speed limits on Nebraska highways has won first-round approval in the Legislature, but it won’t apply to Interstate 80.

Senators advanced the measure on a 35-2 vote Wednesday after stripping out a provision that would have allowed speeds of up to 80 mph on portions of the interstate.

The revised proposal would raise the speed limit to 65 mph on certain four-lane highways, up from the current 60 mph. Other expressways and freeways could see their limits increase to 70 mph, up from 65 mph.

The Department of Transportation would set the limits. Sen. John Murante of Gretna, the bill’s sponsor, says it would help streamline Nebraska’s roadways.

Opponents voiced concerns about traffic safety.