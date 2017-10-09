Sen. Tom Brewer Weighs In On Wind Energy’s Expansion In Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Many of Nebraska’s neighbors are national leaders in wind energy, and advocates say the state could easily join them.

But as wind energy has grown in Nebraska, so has a fervent resistance from mostly rural landowners and lawmakers who view the turbines as noisy, heavily subsidized eyesores that lead to lower property values.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says many of his constituents strongly oppose any projects that change the ecologically fragile landscape of the Sandhills.

Wind energy supporters say the fears are understandable but largely unfounded. They say wind energy is likely to spread because technological advances have made it cheaper and less reliant on tax credits. Nebraska legislators have passed laws to promote the industry in recent years.