Semi, Jeep Accident On Highway 385

According to Box Butte County Deputy Taylor Menke, around 2:00pm Monday, October 16th an accident occurred involving a semi truck and a Jeep on Highway 385 and Madison Road. A Jeep driven by Nichelle Whetham, 20, was driving northbound on Highway 385. A semi driven by James Swanson, 58, was pulling off Madison Road going south and was struck by Whetham’s Jeep. Swanson stated he thought he had enough time to get into the other lane before Whetham’s vehicle approached him. Whetham’s Jeep hit the end of the semi trailer from the left side of her vehicle. Neither party received medical attention. No drugs or alcohol were involved in this accident.