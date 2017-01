Around 12:30pm on Saturday Eagle Radio is reporting an accident south of Alliance near Rattle Snake Park around mile marker 95 with a jack-knifed semi truck. The semi as of 12:48pm is still block highway 385. Nebraska State Patrol and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with this accident, and investigating. Eagle Radio and Panhandle Post will have more information as it becomes available. Please drive with care if you are out this weekend.