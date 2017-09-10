Semi Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer has been charged with vehicular homicide after being accused of causing a fatal crash last month in Omaha as traffic backed up on Interstate 80 with those going to see a total solar eclipse.

Police say 69-year-old Robert Richmond, of Omaha, failed to notice that traffic had slowed on westbound I-80 the morning of Aug. 21 when he slammed into the back of a car carrying several Creighton University students on their way to see the eclipse.

A backseat passenger, 19-year-old Joan Ocampo-Yambing, of Rosemount, Minnesota, was killed. Five others were seriously injured in the four-vehicle pileup.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced the misdemeanor charge against Richmond on Friday. His first court appear is scheduled for Oct. 13.