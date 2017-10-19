Seiler To Entertain With Ghost Stories At Alliance Library

The Alliance Public Library will present two special Halloween programs Thursday, October 19 in the community meeting rooms! The Haunted Library children’s festivities will begin with Halloween bingo from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. Storyteller Wally Seiler will entertain the children with ghost stories from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. All ages are invited to attend and each child will receive a treat! A similar adult program will be held that evening with bingo at 6:00 p.m. and ghost stories at 6:30 p.m.