Seiler Announces Newblom Foundation Scholarships, and Grants

Wally A. Seiler has announced that the Darold A. Newblom Foundation is now accepting applications for grants and scholarships which will be given by the foundation in May of 2018. Seiler serves as the Secretary-Treasurer for the foundation which was established under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom

The bulk of the Newblom Estate was given to the foundation to support activities for the moral, mental, intellectual, and physical development of young men and women in Box Butte and Dawes Counties to provide scholarships in assisting students in obtaining an education; and to assist in the founding, equipping, and maintiaing of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning. This year will be the twenty-eighth year during which grants and scholarships from this foundation have been given.

Individuals whose educational plans and organizations whose goals coincide with the purposes for which this foundation was established should obtain application forms from Seiler by calling him at 308-762-4693. Applications for all funds to be awarded this year must be submitted to the founation’s Board of Directors by March 20, 2018. Any questions concerning the applying for support from this foundation should be directed to Seiler by telephone or by mail at 1208 Laramie Avenue in Alliance.

Mr. Newblom, a native of western Nebraska, operated the family’s farm new Hay Springs until poor health forced him to retire in 1980. Following his retirement, he moved to Alliance where he continued to reside until his death on December 15, 1988.