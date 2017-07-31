Seeking Local Young Ladies for Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest

We are looking forward to another exciting year of the Box Butte County Fair (BBCF) in August and seeking young ladies between the ages of 16 and 20 wishing to compete in the upcoming Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest! This year’s contest will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the fair grandstands.

Interested ladies need to fill out a contestant entry form that can be found online at www.bbcofair.com or contact Jessica Davies at 308-760-6492 or ajadavies@bbc.net. When submitting an application, contestants also need to include four black and white billfold size headshot photos, a resume, and a $50 sponsor registration fee. This can be dropped at the fair office or submitted directly to Jessica Davies.

The 2016 Queen Court challenges fellow young ladies to participate in the 2017 event with the first 12 to register to be accepted. Last year’s court includes: Queen – Jazlyn Garza, First Attendant – Madison Glendy, Second Attendant – Sheyenne Weaver, and Miss Congeniality – Emily Hansen.

2016 BBCF Queen Jazlyn Garza said, “Our court has developed a bond and friendship that will last a lifetime through this fun and uniting experience. I’ve personally enjoyed the additional community involvement. We would highly recommend to all young ladies in the Box Butte County area to consider entering the contest and be a part of this annual tradition and scholarship opportunity,” Garza concluded.

Scholarships will be awarded with the Queen receiving $1,000, First Attendant receiving $800, Second Attendant receiving $700, and Miss Congeniality receiving $600.

For more information contact Jessica Davies at 308-760-6492.