Secretary Of State Good Conduct Rules For Election Day Voters

Secretary of State John Gale reminded voters today that, should the need arise, the Election Integrity Unit is on standby for Election Day concerns or complaints. Anyone may call his office to express concerns or file a formal complaint if necessary.

“Our highest priority is to ensure that Nebraskans have confidence in their elections,” said Gale. “We take any concerns about election integrity very seriously.”

Nebraskans who wish to contact the Election Integrity Unit may do so by calling 402-471-2555, or toll-free at (888) 727-0007. All complaints are handled in a confidential manner. If the Election Integrity Unit determines that a complaint is credible, it will be forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Polling sites are open from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. in the Central Time Zone, and 7:00 A.M. until 7 P.M. in the Mountain Time Zone. If a voter is unsure about the location of their polling site, they should call their county election office or go online to https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov

Secretary Gale also encourages voters to conduct themselves appropriately on Election Day.

“Voting is of paramount importance in a democratic society, and I encourage all Nebraskans to head to the polls,” Gale added. “We also would ask that all voters conduct themselves in a way that allows for their fellow citizens to fulfill their responsibilities as well.”

To maintain proper decorum at the polls, voters should silence their phones and other electronic devices while voting. Voters are also reminded that campaign items and highly political messages such as buttons, stickers, caps, or shirts are prohibited within the polling place. By law electioneering is prohibited within 200 feet of the polling site.

There may be authorized persons outside a polling site doing surveys of voters exiting their precinct, but a voter may decline to participate without comment. Any rudeness should be reported.

Should any voter feel they have witnessed inappropriate conduct on Election Day, they are encouraged to contact the Election Integrity Unit.

“We anticipate high enthusiasm and turnout for this election,” Gale concluded, “and we are confident that Nebraska values of integrity and fair play will ensure a successful Election Day for all.”