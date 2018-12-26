Second unattended death in Dawes County

A Dawes County resident was found dead in his rural home.

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, the Dawes County Sheriff’s office were called at approximately 7:30am on Saturday, Dec. 22 to investigate the unattended death of 71 year old Larry Merrill.

Haug says, “Mr. Merill did not wake up that morning and rescue and first responders were called to the scene. Foul play is not suspected.”

An autopsy and toxicological screenings have been ordered to determine the specific cause of death, said Haug.