Second Round: 8-Man Football Playoff Scoreboard

Scores from the D1 and D2 8-man football playoff games in Nebraska Wednesday

BDS 50, Fullerton 16

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 8

Blue Hill 49, North Central 20

CWCE 27, Kenesaw 7

Creighton 58, Plainview 0

East Butler 46, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 34, Humphrey St. Francis 30

Howells-Dodge 54, Lourdes Central Catholic 32

Johnson-Brock 66, Pender 22

Lawrence-Nelson 26, Garden County 14

Medicine Valley 60, Hemingford 22

Mullen 53, Giltner 8

Perkins County 32, West Holt 27

South Loup 36, Elm Creek 22

Twin Loup 51, Paxton 6

Wynot 34, Friend 10