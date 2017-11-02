Second Round: 8-Man Football Playoff Scoreboard

Scores from the D1 and D2 8-man football playoff games in Nebraska Wednesday
BDS 50, Fullerton 16
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 8
Blue Hill 49, North Central 20
CWCE 27, Kenesaw 7
Creighton 58, Plainview 0
East Butler 46, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 34, Humphrey St. Francis 30
Howells-Dodge 54, Lourdes Central Catholic 32
Johnson-Brock 66, Pender 22
Lawrence-Nelson 26, Garden County 14
Medicine Valley 60, Hemingford 22
Mullen 53, Giltner 8
Perkins County 32, West Holt 27
South Loup 36, Elm Creek 22
Twin Loup 51, Paxton 6
Wynot 34, Friend 10
