Second man gets 60-80 years for Lincoln drug-debt slaying

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A second man accused of a fatal Lincoln beating over a drug debt has been imprisoned.

Lancaster County District Court records say 37-year-old Dominic Aguirre was sentenced Wednesday to 60 to 80 years in prison and credited for 397 days already served in custody. He’d pleaded guilty last month to felony assault and attempted kidnapping. Prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree murder and other crimes in return for Aguirre’s pleas.



Prosecutors say Aguirre and Paul Clark killed 35-year-old Phillip Madlock on June 28 last year. Clark pleaded no contest to assault and weapons charges and also was given 60 to 80 years in prison.

Court records say informants told police Madlock’s body was burned in a barrel over three days on a farm near Ashland.