Second man gets 25-40 years for brutal beating of student

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been given 25 to 40 years for the brutal beating of a university student in Lincoln.

Lancaster County District Court records say James Price was sentenced Wednesday. He’d been found guilty in June of aiding and abetting robbery and assault.

Prosecutors say he and Stelson Curry attacked Patrick Pantoja and a friend as the two were walking back to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus on Oct. 3, 2015. Curry also was sentenced to 25 to 40 years.

Pantoja spent a month in a coma and several more months in a hospital.