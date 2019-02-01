Second annual Best of the West draws more than 100 students to CSC

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – More than 100 students from seven high schools participated in the second annual Best of the West Business Invitational Wednesday hosted by Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE).

The competition included written tests in eight subjects, as well as a job interview contest for seniors.

High schools in attendance included Alliance, Arthur County, Bridgeport, Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, and Ogallala. In the team standings, Alliance placed first followed Chadron and Hemingford.

NCEE field representative Josh Hinrichs said by following Future Business Leaders of America rules, the competition served to prepare the competitors for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Omaha April 4-6.

Individual Results

Accounting: 1, Carter Franklin, Ogallala, 2, Kylee Munson, Arthur County, 3, Piper deBeauclair, Arthur County, 4, Shelby Blundell, Chadron, 5, Erin Kadlecek, Hay Springs

Business Calculations: 1, Jensen Curtiss, Alliance, 2, Colby Burri, Alliance, 3, Molly Lambert, Bridgeport, 4, Shawn Garvin, Chadron, 5, Greg Randolph, Hemingford

Business Communications: 1, Kaitlyn Messersmith, Hemingford, 2, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 3, Grace Sorenson, Chadron, 4, Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford, 5, Magi Hoff, Alliance

Economics: 1, Jarret Pieper, Hay Springs, 2, Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 3, Kyra Douthit, Bridgeport, 4, Kylee Munson, Arthur County, 5, Jon Vahrenkamp, Chadron

Intro. to Business: 1, Sydney Nein, Bridgeport, 2, Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 3, Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 4, Rayne Jespersen, Hemingford, 5, John Ansley, Hemingford

Intro. to FBLA: 1, Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 2, Jameson Margetts, Chadron

Intro. to Financial Math: 1, Seth Eveland, Ogallala, 2, Alexis Conboy, Chadron, 3, Landrie Nelson, Hemingford, 4, Kenny Wyland, Hemingford, 5, Michael Sorenson, Chadron

Personal Finance: 1, Isabella Middleton, Alliance, 2, Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford, 3, Jensen Curtiss, Alliance, 4, Brionna Schafer, Alliance, 5, Micah Stouffer, Chadron

Job Interview (seniors only): 1, Kellie Waugh, Chadron, 2, Jacobi Stumpff, Hemingford, 3, Cade Payne, Hemingford