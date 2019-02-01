Panhandle Post

Second annual Best of the West draws more than 100 students to CSC

By CSC College Relations

 CHADRON – More than 100 students from seven high schools participated in the second annual Best of the West Business Invitational Wednesday hosted by Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE).

Chadron High School placed second in the Best of the West competition at Chadron State College Jan. 30, 2019.

The competition included written tests in eight subjects, as well as a job interview contest for seniors.

 High schools in attendance included Alliance, Arthur County, Bridgeport, Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, and Ogallala. In the team standings, Alliance placed first followed Chadron and Hemingford.

The top five contestants in the Best of the West Accounting contest at Chadron State College Jan. 30, 2019, pose with Dr. Joel Hyer, dean of the Business, Mathematics, and Science and Graduate Studies, left, and Assistant Professor Dr. Gary Dusek, right. From left 1, Carter Franklin, Ogallala, 2, Kylee Munson, Arthur County, 3, Piper deBeauclair, Arthur County, 4, Shelby Blundell, Chadron, 5, Erin Kadlecek, Hay Springs.

NCEE field representative Josh Hinrichs said by following Future Business Leaders of America rules, the competition served to prepare the competitors for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Omaha April 4-6.

 Individual Results

 Accounting: 1, Carter Franklin, Ogallala, 2, Kylee Munson, Arthur County, 3, Piper deBeauclair, Arthur County, 4, Shelby Blundell, Chadron, 5, Erin Kadlecek, Hay Springs

 Business Calculations: 1, Jensen Curtiss, Alliance, 2, Colby Burri, Alliance, 3, Molly Lambert, Bridgeport, 4, Shawn Garvin, Chadron, 5, Greg Randolph, Hemingford

 Business Communications: 1, Kaitlyn Messersmith, Hemingford, 2, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 3, Grace Sorenson, Chadron, 4, Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford, 5, Magi Hoff, Alliance

 Economics: 1, Jarret Pieper, Hay Springs, 2, Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 3,  Kyra Douthit, Bridgeport, 4, Kylee Munson, Arthur County, 5, Jon Vahrenkamp, Chadron

 Intro. to Business: 1, Sydney Nein, Bridgeport, 2, Michael Sorenson, Chadron, 3, Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 4, Rayne Jespersen, Hemingford, 5, John Ansley, Hemingford

Alliance High School placed first in the Best of the West competition at Chadron State College Jan. 30, 2019.

Intro. to FBLA: 1, Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 2, Jameson Margetts, Chadron

 Intro. to Financial Math: 1, Seth Eveland, Ogallala, 2, Alexis Conboy, Chadron, 3, Landrie Nelson, Hemingford, 4, Kenny Wyland, Hemingford, 5, Michael Sorenson, Chadron

 Personal Finance: 1, Isabella Middleton, Alliance, 2, Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford, 3, Jensen Curtiss, Alliance, 4, Brionna Schafer, Alliance, 5, Micah Stouffer, Chadron

 Job Interview (seniors only): 1, Kellie Waugh, Chadron, 2, Jacobi Stumpff, Hemingford, 3, Cade Payne, Hemingford

Hemingford High School placed third in the Best of the West competition at Chadron State College Jan. 30, 2019.

