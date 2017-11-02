Season Opens for CSC Wrestling in Laramie This Weekend

As has long been a tradition, the Chadron State College wrestling team will launch its season at the Cowboy Open Tournament at the University of Wyoming on Saturday. About 25 Eagles are expected to participate, coach Brett Hunter said.

Hunter said the practices which began Oct.10 have been going well. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wrestling coaches ranked the Eagles fifth of nine teams in a preseason poll.

“We have a lot of good wrestlers, particularly younger ones,” Hunter said. “We may take some lumps this season, but I believe our future is bright. We were able to bring in an excellent group of recruits.”

The Eagles’ active roster includes five letterwinners, seven returning squad members, four transfers and 11 freshmen. Joshua Miller , of Bennett, Colorado, is the only senior listed on the roster.

Several decisions about lineups are yet to be made. At 125, two will vie for the starting role, at least initially.

Stephen Dabelko , of Coronado High in Colorado Springs, is a two-time state tourney silver medalist. He is furthest along technically among the incoming freshmen, according to Hunter. Although undersized, even for his weight class, he may be called upon to compete at the varsity level as most of his class will redshirt.

The other who will challenge him is Evan Smith , a 2014 Wyoming state champion for Campbell County High in Gillette, Wyoming. Coming into the program in 2014 with high expectations, Smith took a leave of absence from the wrestling program, but remained enrolled at Chadron State. Hunter noted he has matured, and the coach welcomed him back into the fold this fall.

Hunter has not yet decided whether Brandon Kile , the incumbent at 125, will remain at that weight, or will add to his lengthy frame and move to 133.

Among last season’s redshirts who are expected to excel this winter is Chance Karst of Powell, Wyo., where he was a three-time state champion. He had a 17-6 record in open tournaments last season at 133 pounds, where last year’s top senior, Taylor Summers , was the starter. Summers is a coaching assistant this season.

Karst is currently at 141, but will slowly attempt to get to 133. The results of that test will determine, in part, who will fill the first three classes in duals for CSC.

The region’s 133 class could be more of a mystery this season, with the graduation of Summers and his rival at Adams State, Martin Ramirez. In addition the regional champ, Paul Garcia of CSU-Pueblo, is now listed at 141.

Four others will be in the mix at 141, which could be the Eagles’ deepest position. Two are veteran CSC wrestlers, while two newcomers transferred in this fall.

The senior Miller is back after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last season. He had a 14-13 record as the Eagles’ primary 141-pounder in 2015-16. Last season he was able to compete twice, and both matches were victories by fall.

Brock Thumm was 12-8 while starting part-time at 141 last year. He placed at two open tournaments and defeated the eventual fourth-place finisher at the NAIA North Regionals. Hunter says Thumm has spent time in the offseason developing offensively.

The transfers are making a strong bid for varsity slots as well, Hunter said. They include Chase Clasen , a national junior college tournament qualifier at Iowa Western last season, and Adrian Cisneros , who missed the postseason a year ago at California’s Mt. San Antonio College because of an injury.

The 149-pound job may belong, initially at least, to redshirt freshman Caleb Haskell of Madison, Nebraska, by default. Hunter describes Haskell, who placed at the NSAA Class C state tournament his final two seasons of high school, as a “great kid who does all the right things.”

The coach added that another promising redshirt, Jacob DeSersa , a South Dakota state champion who won more than 200 matches at Hot Springs, won’t compete at the Cowboy Open because of an injury. He will also compete at 149 once healthy.

Jacob Otuafi, a former Nevada state champion who wrestled at Boise State the last two years, should get the call at 157 this year, provided he can stay healthy. Coach Hunter said he would like to get bigger at that weight, but has been pretty dominant at practice regardless.

Many questions remain at the 165 through 184 pound positions. One varsity wrestler is available in each of those spots, but newcomers with potential also may be expected to contribute.

At 165 is veteran Johnny Porter , who had a 9-17 record at 157 pounds last season but went 2-2 at the NCAA Regional. He will look to move up into a higher weight class, and Hunter says he worked hard in the offseason on his attacking and aggressiveness. Behind him is true freshman Bryan Wais of Spokane, Washington, a former state champ.

Ethan Haddock , a junior in his fourth year with the program, is the veteran 174-pounder on the roster. He is joined by freshman Kyle Stevens , of Polk, Nebraska, a former Class D state champ and three-time NSAA placer. Stevens may redshirt, depending on how the season plays out.

Heber Shepherd , a transfer from Northwest College, is listed at 184, but has been discussed as an option at 174 as well. He is a former Utah high school state champion and a national qualifier at Northwest College at Powell, Wyoming, the last two years. Shepherd won the Amateur Division’s 184-pound title at last year’s Cowboy Open. Hunter described him as a “hard worker, a good wrestler, and a silent leader.”

Devin Stork , a three-time state placer for Canton in South Dakota, is expected to redshirt at 184 as a true freshman.

Matthew Kindler , who went 16-14 at 197 as a true freshman and took third place at the RMAC Championships, returns bigger and stronger than last season. Hunter is bullish on the sophomore’s potential for a great year, especially considering the departure of the conference’s top two wrestlers, and three of the region’s top six, to graduation. Kindler won two NSAA Class C state championships at David City Aquinas as a prep athlete.

Rulon Taylor was 6-8 at heavyweight last season and should begin the season as the Eagles’ first option at heavyweight. He is described by Hunter as wrestling an “unorthodox” style for a heavyweight, opting for shots and takedowns rather than tying up to jockey for positioning. Taylor entered the program with the 2013-14 cohort, went on a two-year church mission, and landed back on the roster last season, where he took a redshirt year. He took fourth at the UNK Holiday Inn Open as a true freshman.

Another heavyweight, Alex Mai , will challenge for the heavyweight spot eventually. Mai was another one of the top redshirts in 2016-17, compiling a winning 9-8 record despite not being able to join the team until December due to football commitments. This year, focusing exclusively on wrestling, he should see quite a bit of action.

Three of the freshmen are standouts from the Panhandle. They are Joe Ritzen , a two-time state tourney silver medal winner for Chadron High, and Rob Price and Ben Rodriguez , graduates of Scottsbluff’s outstanding mat program. Rodriguez is a two-time state champion and Price placed second and third at state before being injured most of last season.

Other freshmen who were state champions are Nebraskan Grant Albrecht at Raymond Central and Aaron Trujillo , a two-time gold medalist for Valley High at Gilchrist, Colorado.

Two members of the team, Kile and Mai, will miss the first five dates of competition due to a violation of team rules, and will be available beginning December 9.

The Cowboy Open, which usually draws about 400 wrestlers from 40 schools, divides the entries into two groups—Elite for juniors and seniors, and Amateur for freshmen and sophomores.

Hunter is one of 15 CSC wrestlers who have won their weight class at the rugged tournament. He was the 165-pound champion as a sophomore in 2006. Justin Hoopman was a two-time Cowboy Open winner in the mid-1990s.

The Eagles will have their annual Cardinal and Black Classic scrimmage at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.