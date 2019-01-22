Search continues for man, motorcycle last seen on lake ice

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man and motorcycle last seen on the ice of a lake in northeast Nebraska.

Dive teams were called in Monday to help search an area of open water spotted at Maskenthine Lake. He was last seen riding on Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t clear whether the open water was a result of the motorcycle or something else breaking through the ice. The lake sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Stanton in Stanton County.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.