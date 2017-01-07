SD Judge Allows Defendant’s Statements in Child Assault Case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City woman charged with assaulting a 4-year-old girl in her care has failed in her attempt to exclude statements she gave to law enforcement and the victim’s family.

Seventh Circuit Judge Robert Mandel denied Ashlee Goldsmith’s request to exclude those statements in the case against her. The 27-year-old Goldsmith is charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Prosecutors say Goldsmith assaulted the daughter of friends when she was caring for the child in October 2015.

Goldsmith’s attorney says she is trying to resolve the case with prosecutors.